Allegri reaches pre-contract agreement with Juventus’ rival

Calciomercato claims that Massimiliano Allegri has reached a pre-contract agreement with AS Roma to become their next manager.

He has been unattached since he was replaced at Juventus by Maurizio Sarri in 2019.

After winning 5 consecutive league titles in Italy, he has been linked with several other top jobs around Europe. However, it seems that his immediate future lies in Italy.

The report says the Giallorossi are keen to make him their next manager as Paulo Fonseca continues to struggle at the club.

Fonseca would have been sacked last weekend if Spezia had beaten AS Roma again, but his team spared his blushes and he is now set to keep leading them.

But their form has been bad and it is unlikely that he will lead them to reach their seasonal objectives.

The report says Allegri will replace him in the summer, but that would only happen if they finish this season inside the Champions League places.

They could also bring his appointment forward if the team continues to struggle and leads to the sacking of their current manager.

This agreement is just to have the first option on the 53-year-old ahead of the next campaign.