Allegri reacts to Juventus humiliating loss to Atletico

The ever-positive Max Allegri claims his players must take some positives away from their match against Atletico Madrid yesterday.

The Spaniards beat the Bianconeri 4-0 in their training ground in Turin.

The match was their last pre-season game before the new season begins at the weekend, and fans hoped to see their team’s level of preparation.

They showed they are unprepared to deliver the league title from that performance, but Allegri still wants to focus on the positives.

The Juve gaffer insists the defeat is good for them, and they just need to focus on the positive.

He also suggests the players would have turned up differently if it was a competitive game.

The 54-year-old said, as quoted by Football Italia: “This defeat can only do us good.

“We were tired coming in, working hard in training after our return from America. Atleti are certainly at a more advanced stage than us in pre-season preparation, but there is still no excuse. The only solution is to be focused and prepare for our season opener against Sassuolo.

“We must find the positives from the negative situations, we’ve got a week to prepare, above all mentally. We know that when there are three points up for grabs, the attitude will be different.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri is always positive in his comment, and that is not a bad thing, but the reality is that we are not prepared for tough matches in this new season.

We often need a good preseason before we have a good campaign, and what we saw yesterday will not fill us with confidence.

Their performance against Sassuolo in the next match will go a long way in helping us build our expectation for the season.