Allegri ready to turn down Juventus return – The reason revealed

After news broke out regarding a meeting between Juventus president Andrea Agnelli and former manager Max Allegri in Miami, there has been speculations concerning a possible return for the latter to the club.

The former Cagliari and Milan coach spent five successful years in Turin between 2014 and 2019, leading the Old Lady towards five additional Scudetto titles, as well as four Coppa Italia triumphs, and two Champions League finals.

Nonetheless, his stint ended when the Bianconeri management opted to find a tactician who is willing to play a more progressive style of football, and that ended up being Maurizio Sarri.

Whilst the move arguably backfired, Allegri has remained without a club ever since.

Nonetheless, that is expected to change pretty soon, with the 53-year-old ready to return to management starting next season.

According to Libero (via Tuttojuve), Allegri will be on a Serie A bench next season, but it is expected to be at Roma rather than Juventus.

The source claims that the Italian manager is the first choice for the American owners of the capital side, whilst also noting the fact that he’s unwilling to return towards Turin at the moment.

The reason behind Allegri’s refusal is the continued presence of vice-president Pavel Nedved and sporting director Fabio Paratici inside the club’s headquarters.

Although the coach has maintained an amicable relationship with president Agnelli, his rapport with the two men mentioned above had deteriorated amidst his exit in 2019.

It is widely believed that Nedved and Paratici were the ones who convinced Agnelli to part ways with Allegri in the first place, and replace him with Sarri.