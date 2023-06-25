Allegri receives a new offer from Saudi Arabia that quadruples his current salary

Juventus is currently facing various uncertainties, and one of them involves the future of their manager, Max Allegri.

Earlier in the transfer window, Allegri received an offer to coach a club in Saudi Arabia, but he reportedly declined it in order to continue his tenure with Juventus.

Despite Allegri’s initial rejection, the Saudis have not given up on their pursuit of the Bianconeri manager. According to a new report from Football Italia, they have returned with an enticing offer of 30 million euros per season, hoping to tempt Allegri into accepting their proposal.

Allegri’s current basic salary is reportedly 7 million euros, which means the new offer from Saudi Arabia would quadruple his earnings. Such a significant increase could prove too tempting for him to turn down, leaving Juventus anxious as they await their manager’s decision.

At this point, it remains uncertain which Saudi club Allegri would manage, as the report suggests it could be either Al-Hilal or Al-Ahli.

Juve FC Says

Allegri is a top manager and we expect the gaffer to get suitors in and outside Europe, so this will not come so much as a surprise.

The gaffer, however, might want to remain in Europe, which will make him turn down the offer again, but you never know what his decision might be.