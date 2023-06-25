Allegri
Club News

Allegri receives a new offer from Saudi Arabia that quadruples his current salary

June 25, 2023 - 12:00 pm

Juventus is currently facing various uncertainties, and one of them involves the future of their manager, Max Allegri.

Earlier in the transfer window, Allegri received an offer to coach a club in Saudi Arabia, but he reportedly declined it in order to continue his tenure with Juventus.

Despite Allegri’s initial rejection, the Saudis have not given up on their pursuit of the Bianconeri manager. According to a new report from Football Italia, they have returned with an enticing offer of 30 million euros per season, hoping to tempt Allegri into accepting their proposal.

Allegri’s current basic salary is reportedly 7 million euros, which means the new offer from Saudi Arabia would quadruple his earnings. Such a significant increase could prove too tempting for him to turn down, leaving Juventus anxious as they await their manager’s decision.

At this point, it remains uncertain which Saudi club Allegri would manage, as the report suggests it could be either Al-Hilal or Al-Ahli.

Juve FC Says

Allegri is a top manager and we expect the gaffer to get suitors in and outside Europe, so this will not come so much as a surprise.

The gaffer, however, might want to remain in Europe, which will make him turn down the offer again, but you never know what his decision might be.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Milinkovic-Savic

Saudi Arabia could steal Milinkovic-Savic from Juventus

June 25, 2023
Chiesa Kean

Another Premier League club shows interest in Chiesa

June 25, 2023
di maria nantes

Video – Di Maria’s Europa League screamer chosen as best Juventus goal of the season

June 25, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.