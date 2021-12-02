mckennie
Allegri receives boost as two Juventus players return from injury ahead of Genoa match

December 2, 2021 - 5:00 pm

During the away trip to Salerno, Max Allegri had very little room for maneuver. The coach was left with a depleted squad due to the absence of several first team players.

The tactician had to make up for it by calling up youngsters from the U23 squad, the likes of Matias Soulé and Koni De Winter.

Nonetheless, there could be some good news in store for the Bianconeri, as two players are set to make their return from injury.

According to JuventusNews24, Weston McKennie and Mattia De Sciglio should be available for Sunday’s home fixture against Genoa.

The report adds that Allegri himself had already said during his previous press conference that he’s counting on the Italian fullback in the weekend.

On the other hand, the American international is expected to recover from a slight knee problem that he sustained during the match against Atalanta last Saturday.

Juve FC say

At the moment, the presence of every player can make the difference as it would provide Allegri with the chance to rotate his squad that is now exhausted on both physical and mental levels.

Moreover, De Sciglio and McKennie have both been on impressive form before sustaining their injuries.

The midfielder had established himself as a regular starter, while the Italian will resume his redemption path after returning from a loan spell at Lyon.

