Allegri reflecting on whopping Al Hilal offer: The figures revealed

Despite enduring two underwhelming seasons at Juventus, the club’s management insisted on confirming Max Allegri at the helm of the technical staff. However, a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia could change the whole scene.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Fabiana Della Valle, Al Hilal are offering Allegri a three-year deal with a salary worth 20 million euros per season.

Moreover, the Livorno native would receive a whopping 10 million as a signing-on fee if he decides to accept the bid.

As the source tells it, the 55-year-old met with intermediaries in recent days in Montecarlo where he’s spending the first part of his vacation.

The Italian didn’t offer an immediate answer. But in the face of such a massive offer, the former Cagliari and Milan manager will certainly reflect on the matter.

Allegri still has another two years in his contract at Juventus (where he earns around 7 million euros per year).

As Della Valle explains, the coach’s rapport with the Juventus management has deteriorated in recent weeks (especially with Chief Football Officer Francesco Calvo).

Nonetheless, the journalist reminds us that the manager’s return to Turin in 2021 was a choice made by the heart since his son lives in the city.

Therefore, Allegri is facing a major dilemma, while Al Hilal are expecting an answer sooner rather than later.