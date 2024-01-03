Fabio Miretti has seen limited playing time at Juventus in recent weeks, sparking suggestions that he might leave the club on loan this month. Despite breaking into the Bianconeri’s first team and earning the trust of manager Max Allegri, Miretti has not been getting enough minutes on the field in recent matches.

While the option of a loan move for the rest of the season has been considered to provide Miretti with more playing time, Allegri has addressed the speculation by asserting that the young midfielder will remain at the club. Despite the lack of recent appearances, Allegri seems to have plans for Miretti’s continued development within the Juventus setup.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I am very happy with Fabio, in a year and a half he has always played, will find its place in the future too. He is an important player and can only grow, he will remain at Juventus.”

Juve FC Says

Miretti has not played many games in recent weeks, but the midfielder is a fine player and one of our key men.

We expect him to stay relevant if he remains in the group, and Allegri certainly has good plans if he insists on keeping the midfielder.