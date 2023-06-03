Allegri refuses to answer questions about Vlahovic’s future

During a recent press conference, Juventus manager Max Allegri declined to comment on the speculations surrounding the future of Dusan Vlahovic, who has been linked with a potential departure from the club.

With Juventus missing out on Champions League football for the upcoming season, the financial implications make it challenging for the club, and they may need to consider selling some key players to mitigate the impact.

Given Vlahovic’s impressive form and market value, he has emerged as a potential candidate to be sacrificed for the benefit of the club. However, Allegri chose not to delve into the subject, refraining from providing any specific details or confirming any potential departures.

It is clear that Juventus faces a complex situation due to their absence from the Champions League, but Allegri’s reluctance to discuss Vlahovic’s future suggests that decisions regarding player transfers and potential departures are yet to be finalised.

The manager said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“I don’t talk about the transfer market because the club takes care of that. Dusan has been sidelined for a week, and tomorrow he won’t be available, just like Bremer, Fagioli, De Sciglio, and Pogba. Despite dealing with pubalgia and difficulties this season, Vlahovic has scored 10 goals in the league.”

