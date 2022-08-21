Allegri refuses to answer questions over the future of Zakaria

Reports have linked Denis Zakaria with a move away from Juventus in this transfer window even though he just joined the club in January.

The midfielder has spent a half season at the club and fans are expecting to see the best of him in this campaign.

However, he might leave the Allianz Stadium sooner than we expect, with reports claiming Juve is open to cashing in on him already.

The Bianconeri must sell one midfielder before adding Leandro Paredes to their squad.

The ideal candidates are Adrien Rabiot and Arthur Melo. However, these two have no buyers and Juve is now willing to sell Zakaria.

Max Allegri was asked if the midfielder is available to transfer, and he said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“He’s fine. He played a great game and I’m happy with what he’s doing. I’m not talking about the market. Between now and August 31, there are 10 days left and anything and more can happen. There are games in between. We as a team have to think about preparing and winning as much as possible. The rest will be taken care of by the company.”

Juve FC Says

Sadly, we cannot move Rabiot or Arthur on and they should worry if clubs don’t want them, instead they eye Zakaria who has just joined us.

But the Swiss international is yet to show his best form, and he needs more time to do that.

We should keep him, but Allegri’s team will adapt if he leaves.