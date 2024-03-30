Max Allegri has refused to blame his Juventus players after their loss to Lazio this evening.

The Bianconeri returned from the international break keen to ensure they returned to form, but they ended up on the losing side again.

It has been a tough few weeks for the Old Lady, and the game against Lazio did not indicate any improvement.

Some key men missed the match, most notably Dusan Vlahovic, but overall, it was a performance that was simply not good enough.

However, after the game, Allegri refused to blame his players for a poor outing and said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Fortunately, we have a points advantage over fifth, so we need to continue working to achieve it, we must achieve it and we will achieve the objective of going to the Champions League also if it was the last day. I have absolutely nothing to blame the boys for, we made some mistakes technically, it wasn’t easy, it’s not an easy moment and we need to get through this moment and turn it around. Now on Tuesday, we have Lazio in the Cup semi-final again Italy and I believe we will have the chance to do well.”

Juve FC Says

It was yet another poor showing from the boys. While Allegri has refused to blame them, we cannot take this any longer.

If the downward slide continues, we may have to bring in a new manager to help the boys get back to winning before the season ends.