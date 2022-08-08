Allegri refuses to comment on Juventus pursuit of Morata

Max Allegri is staying focused on the players he has at his disposal now and the Bianconeri manager refused to comment on the rumours linking Alvaro Morata to his team in this transfer window.

Juve had the striker on their books in the last two campaigns on loan from Atletico Madrid.

The Spanish club is willing to allow him to return to the Allianz Stadium for a fee, but Juve cannot pay it.

The Bianconeri continue to keep him on their wishlist and he is Allegri’s preferred transfer target.

The former Chelsea man is now looking to start the season in Spain and he scored thrice against Juve in a friendly game yesterday.

After the match, Allegri was asked if Juve wants the Spaniard back, the Bianconeri manager responded as quoted by Football Italia:

“I cannot say anything on Morata, because he is an Atletico Madrid player.”

Juve FC Says

Morata did well for us, and he seems to understand what Max Allegri wants from his team.

However, if we cannot find an agreement with Atleti to bring him back permanently, we need to move on.

There are other strikers on the market that will give us the goals we want and we must act fast to sign them.