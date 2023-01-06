Allegri refuses to disclose if Chiesa will start the next game

Federico Chiesa is working his way back to full fitness after spending ten months on the sidelines because of a serious injury.

The attacker is a valuable member of the Bianconeri side and they have missed his influence in the last year.

Nevertheless, Juve will not rush him back to action because he is now available to play and Max Allegri has been easing him back into football matches.

He played a few minutes in their last game against Cremonese and did not appear to suffer any ill effects.

This means he probably can start the next fixture against Udinese this weekend, but Allegri has refused to disclose if that will be the case.

The Juve gaffer said via Calciomercato:

“Chiesa, he entered well and in fact, he already played a time, I don’t know if he will start from the beginning, but the more you go on and the more minute he will put in. Whether to let him play or Di Maria external or second tip? It depends on whether you start from the beginning or if they enter the current race and what the score situation is.”

Chiesa has spent a long time on the sidelines and some fans understandably cannot wait to watch him play for the club from the start again.

However, we must be patient because rushing him back to action too quickly could cause a relapse, which is the last thing we need.