As per customs, news reports have been linking Juventus with a move for their longtime transfer target Nicolò Zaniolo.

The 23-year-old is a self-proclaimed Bianconeri supporter. But while the Turin-based giants have been keeping tabs on him, he ended up making the switch from Roma to Galatasaray last January after falling out with the Giallorossi management.

Nevertheless, the attacking midfielder reportedly has a release clause in his contract that would allow him to leave Istanbul for around 30 million euros.

But according to Il Messaggero via JuventusNews24, Max Allegri isn’t willing to sacrifice the services of Federico Chiesa in favor of signing Zaniolo.

While the source claims that Chiesa’s future remains uncertain, it suggests that the Juventus manager would veto this proposed change of guard.

Nonetheless, Allegri wouldn’t mind adding Zaniolo to the ranks if the transfer wouldn’t intertwine with Chiesa.

In fact, the source notes that the coach would be in favor of signing the Galatasaray man if it comes at the expense of Weston McKennie.

The American midfielder will return to Turin this summer following a brief loan spell at Leeds United which culminated in a relegation from the Premier League to the English Championship.

Juve FC say

With Angel Di Maria out of the club, Zaniolo could be a welcome addition to the squad since he’s accustomed to playing on the right flank.

On the other hand, Juventus must not allow Chiesa to slip through their fingers at a time when the squad is lacking technically-gifted players.

The 25-year-old can be a top-class star once he regains his optimal form and gets back to his pre-injury levels.