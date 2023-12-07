Paul Pogba could be banned for four years at the recommendation of the prosecutors who have handled his doping case.

The Frenchman failed a drug test earlier in the season and has been suspended from playing as he awaits the outcome of the investigation.

He also defended why he had a banned substance in his system, with authorities expected to consider his appeal before deciding on his future.

However, reports today claim they have recommended the maximum punishment for the 2018 World Cup winner, which means he will be banned for four years.

Pogba is already struggling to stay fit and play; a four-year ban is the end of his playing career, as he will not have the energy to play the game when he returns.

Ahead of Juventus’ match against Napoli, Max Allegri was asked what he thought and he said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“I can’t answer about Pogba because the issue isn’t closed. Locatelli is fine, apart from Weah they’ve all recovered.”

Juve FC Says

Pogba was a player Allegri loved so much over the two spells they spent together at the club, and the manager is hurt to lose the Frenchman.

However, we expect him to replace Pogba with a new player on the market easily.