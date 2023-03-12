Allegri refuses to underestimate Sampdoria

Juventus manager Max Allegri has refused to underestimate their next opponents, Sampdoria, even though they are having a terrible season.

La Samp is struggling to win games and is one club almost certain to be relegated at the end of this season, which means the Bianconeri should easily win the game.

Juve is heading to the fixture after beating Freiburg in the Europa League on Thursday.

This means they have some momentum and can earn a huge win in the fixture, but Allegri continues to respect everyone and believes La Samp has done well recently, even in the games they have lost.

He says via Football Italia:

“On the surface, it looks easy, but Sampdoria’s recent results can be deceiving, they have always lost by a narrow margin.

“Tomorrow is a very important match for the league table, for the first time we can go second by going three points above Inter.”

Juve FC Says

We need to beat Sampdoria, but we must show them the proper respect otherwise, we could be shocked.

Monza showed us over two games that any side we do not respect can earn victory against us.

At this stage of the season, we need all the points we can get, so we cannot lose against Sampdoria.