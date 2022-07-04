Allegri reiterates that he does not regret returning to Juventus

A former mentor of Max Allegri, Giovanni Galeone, says he recently spoke with the Juventus manager, and he reiterated that he doesn’t regret re-joining the club.

Juve brought him back at the start of last season after two campaigns under the management of Maurizio Sarri and Andrea Pirlo.

They lost the league title to Inter Milan under Pirlo and brought Allegri back to continue his impressive work.

The Livorno native was already the subject of interest from other clubs before Juve made their move.

Real Madrid and PSG wanted him to become their next manager, but he chose to return to the familiar Allianz Stadium.

Last season was poor, and his team ended it without a trophy, but he kept his job.

Galeone spoke to him recently, and he tells Tuttosport, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “I heard him a few days ago and he told me that he did not regret having refused PSG and returning to Juve. He wants to repeat what he did in the past experience. It is not very easy, but can try.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri has been one of the most successful Juventus managers, and his return to the club is almost a guarantee that we will win trophies again soon.

The 54-year-old has the experience to bring success back to Turin, but he needs the players that will deliver under his system.