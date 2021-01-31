Allegri rejects AS Roma to wait for European giants

Massimiliano Allegri has rejected AS Roma’s initial offer to become their next manager as he waits on Real Madrid.

The former Juve boss has been unemployed since he left the Allianz Stadium in 2019.

He won five consecutive league titles and reached the final of the Champions League twice with the Bianconeri.

This record makes him an elite manager, and he would be a brilliant candidate for a top managerial position.

Despite all the rumours surrounding him moving to other teams, it seems that Roma is the only team serious about making him their next manager.

However, Todofichajes says Allegri isn’t interested in a move to Rome, and he wants to take his time and wait for an offer from Madrid.

The Spaniards are struggling under the management of Zinedine Zidane, and their 2-1 home loss to Levante recently has placed more pressure on the Frenchman.

Although he won the La Liga last season, Zidane could be fired if his team continues to falter.

Allegri is one of the managers that Los Blancos are targeting with the report adding that they have already held talks with him before now.

It remains unclear if Roma will make another offer for him, or if a return to the Champions League at the end of this season would see him change his mind.