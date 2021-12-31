Allegri rejects the latest swap deal proposal with Barcelona

Barcelona and Juventus have enjoyed doing business with each other for some time now.

Both clubs swapped Arthur Melo and Miralem Pjanic last season with Juve looks to have gotten the better of the deal.

More swaps between both European giants could happen soon, but a report says Max Allegri has rejected the latest.

In the last few hours, reports of Barca’s interest in Alvaro Morata have been rampant.

The Catalans are struggling financially, but they also need a striker who can help them with scoring goals.

Reports claim they would send Memphis Depay to the Allianz Stadium in exchange for Morata.

However, Football Italia says we should not expect that to happen because Allegri wants a striker and he is also not comfortable with Depay’s injury record and recent form.

Juve FC Says

Morata is not the most prolific forward in the world, but the Spaniard is one of the dedicated players in the Juve squad.

Allegri trusts him despite his lack of goals and the gaffer has a good judgement of players that suits his system.

If he feels Depay doesn’t have what it takes to deliver for him, no need to bring the former Lyon man to the club.

The second half of this season would give Morata the chance to prove his doubters wrong. Hopefully, he does that.