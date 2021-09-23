Allegri relieved to finally win but says Juve must improve

Massimiliano Allegri has revealed he is relieved that Juve finally won a league game following their 3-2 victory over Spezia.

The Bianconeri finished last season just inside the top four and they hoped the return of Allegri would help them have a better campaign this time around.

They might well still have an amazing season, however, their start to the campaign hasn’t been as good as they would have wanted.

They were winless in their first four league fixtures and lost to Napoli and Empoli before the game against Spezia.

Having come close to securing a win over AC Milan, their fans would have expected them to sweep Spezia aside easily.

However, that was far from the case with the Bianconeri needing two goals from Federico Chiesa and Matthijs de Ligt to beat their less fancied opponents who were 2-1 up.

Speaking after the game, Allegri says Juve was lucky to come away with all three points even though they had to suffer to achieve that.

He then insisted that there is so much more to improve on from his team and some of his players are playing below their capacity at the moment.

“Luckily we won a match suffering,” the coach told DAZN as quoted by Football Italia.

“Otherwise we might have thought we did well and there was nothing more to do.

“There are many things to improve. We have players who must do better in their decisions of the last pass, when to shoot on the target.”