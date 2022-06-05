Max Allegri continues to ask Juventus for a new striker who will support Dusan Vlahovic in the club’s attack next season.

The Bianconeri have lost Paulo Dybala and they could also lose Alvaro Morata in this transfer window.

These departures make it inevitable that new attackers will join the group and several names have been linked with a move to the Allianz Stadium.

Juve has plans for this transfer window and reports have linked many forwards with a move to the club, but Tutto Sport reports that Allegri’s choice is Gabriel Jesus.

The Manchester City attacker could leave the English club this summer after they signed Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland.

He has interest from other clubs, including Arsenal, but Allegri wants him to support Vlahovic in his attack next season.

Juve FC Says

Jesus will be a good signing for us and he probably will do better than Morata if he joins this summer.

But signing a player from a different competition remains a risk and the Brazilian might need time to get used to Serie A.

We need a forward who will start scoring immediately if they join us because goals will help us win trophies in 2022/2023.