Following the expiry of his loan stint, Alvaro Morata returned to Atletico Madrid as Juventus were unwilling to splash another 35 million euros to maintain his services on a permanent basis.

The striker had a first spell in Turin between 2014 and 2016 which came to an end when Real Madrid exercised their buy-back option, but he made his return to the Allianz Stadium in 2020.

According to Sky Sport reporter Luca Cilli (via JuventusNews24), Max Allegri asked Juventus to resume talks with Atletico in order to bring Morata back.

The manager remains fond of the striker who recreated himself last season in a new role on the left flank following the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic in January.

Thus, Allegri considers the Spaniard to be the right profile to bolster the frontline, as he can act as a backup for both Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa who is still working on his recovery from an ACL injury.

In a separate report, Tuttosport (via JuventusNews24) believes that the 7th of August could be a decisive date to determine Morata’s fate.

This is when Juventus and Atletico will meet on the pitch for a friendly match in Tel Aviv, and two clubs could take the opportunity to discuss the player’s future in face-to-face talks.

The Bianconeri will most likely ask for a discount or attempt to sign the player through another loan formula.