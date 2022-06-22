Following Cristiano Ronaldo’s late exit last August, Juventus went full throttle for Moise Kean.

The Italian striker is after all a youth product of the club and had enjoyed his breakthrough under Max Allegri’s tutelage in 2019.

Unfortunately for the 22-year-old, he failed to recapture the magic of his original stint in Turin while being relegated to the bench for the large part of the campaign, especially following the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic.

So according to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Allegri has sanctioned the sale of Kean on the back of a disappointing campaign.

The striker rejoined the club on an initial loan switch from Everton, but the Bianconeri have an obligation to buy him in 2023 for 28 million euros.

Therefore, the Old Lady is searching for the right formula to offload the Italy international this summer. The management is considering buying the player’s outrights during the current transfer session rather than waiting for next year, before immediately putting him on the transfer list.

The attacker had also failed to properly settle at Everton following his transfer in 2019, but enjoyed a decent campaign on loan with Paris Saint Germain in 2020/21.

Last season, Kean contributed with five goals and three assists in 32 Serie A appearances while mostly coming off the bench.