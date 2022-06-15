Allegri reportedly unsatisfied with Juve’s slow transfer market

On Tuesday, a meeting between Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri and new Paris Germain director Luis Campos took place, and the media was able to catch a little glimpse of it, fueling rumors regarding the Italian manger’s switch to the French capital.

After all, the Parisians could soon end their collaboration with Mauricio Pocchettino, creating a vacancy in one of the hottest seats in European football.

Nevertheless. Calciomercato believes that the former Milan and Cagliari boss will remain at Juventus, as he has a contract with club until 2025 worth 7 million euros per season.

However, this doesn’t necessarily mean that Max is satisfied with the work of the Old Lady’s management.

In fact, the source claims that the tactician is unhappy with the work conducted by Federico Cherubini and company on the transfer market thus far.

The report cites the free exits of Giorgio Chiellini, Paulo Dybala and Federico Bernardeschi as a source of concern for Allegri, while newcomers are yet to arrive.

The manager is reportedly eager to sign Angel Di Maria, but Juventus has been so far unable to convince the Argentine veteran, while his alternatives (Berardi, Zaniolo…) haven’t exactly warmed his heart.

Juve FC say

Despite what the report suggests, it’s still early days to judge the management’s work on the market.

At the end of the day, new players will arrive, and then Allegri will be able to pass his verdict on the work of Cherubini and co.