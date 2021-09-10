Allegri requests players for these two positions at Juventus

Juventus didn’t make any big serious moves in the last transfer window as they watched other clubs sign players instead, and they sold Cristiano Ronaldo late on.

The Bianconeri are now looking to sign players in the January transfer window, according to Todofichajes.

The report claims that Massimiliano Allegri is expected to bolster his squad in the next transfer window and he has already identified the positions that he wants to be strengthened.

It claims that he has told Juventus that he needs a new attacker and a midfielder.

The Bianconeri added Manuel Locatelli and Moise Kean to their squad in the last transfer window, but those positions still need to be strengthened and the club will back him in the winter.

One player that is likely to move to Turin when the transfer window reopens is Aurélien Tchouaméni with the report claiming that the 21-year-old is the priority target for Juventus at the moment.

They have been linked with a move for him for some time now, but they are not the only club looking to sign him.

The report says he also has interest from Chelsea and the Englishmen will give Juve a run for their money.