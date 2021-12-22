Allegri responds firmly to question about the futures of Dybala and De Ligt

Max Allegri is refusing to be drawn into talking about the future of Paulo Dybala and Matthijs de Ligt.

Both players are important members of his team, but their future at the club remains uncertain.

The Bianconeri have been in talks with Dybala over a new deal, while the agent of de Ligt, Mino Raiola, has been discussing the defender’s future and casts doubt over his long-term stay at Juve.

After the Bianconeri defeated Cagliari last night, Allegri was asked about comments by the club’s CEO Maurizio Arrivabene who suggested players play for their agents and not the club.

He said via Football Italia:

“I have nothing to say. De Ligt had a very good game today, Leo is transmitting the Juventus values to him. Paulo is a great player, we’re waiting for him to get to full fitness,” added Allegri.

“The important thing will be having everyone in good shape for January and February.”

Juve FC Says

It is great to see Allegri detach himself from what isn’t his business at Juventus.

It makes little sense for a manager to be involved in talks about the future or contract situations of their players.

This is because there are individuals in charge of that, and Allegri is ensuring he doesn’t step out of his job function.

Hopefully, both players would stay at the club for the next few years.