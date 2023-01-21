Allegri responds to bans handed out to Juventus executives

Max Allegri has responded to the bans for Juventus’ executives, present and former, after the FIGC punished the club for financial irregularities.

The Bianconeri have been investigated for several months as prosecutors strongly believed they had cooked the books and Allegri’s men have continued to maintain their innocence.

However, after the case was reopened, the FIGC quickly handed the Bianconeri a 15-point deduction and banned the likes of Andrea Agnelli, Pavel Nedved, and Federico Cherubini, among others, from football activities for a least eight months.

Speaking in his pre-match presser, Allegri said via the Juve Twitter account:

“In addition to the professional aspect, I am very sorry on a personal level for the disqualification of Andrea Agnelli, Cherubini, Arrivabene, Nedved and Garimberti.”

Juve FC Says

Sadly, the club’s former executives have been handed these bans, considering the incredible work they did while working at the Allianz Stadium.

Hopefully, when the case is appealed, the ban will be struck out because their reputation does not deserve to be stained after the incredible work they did at Juve.

We must focus on the Atalanta game and other matches ahead because we need as many points as possible to break inside the top four or any European spot.