Max Allegri has discussed the transfer of Dean Huijsen to AS Roma, as Juventus sought to move him to Frosinone.

The Dutchman has been one of the finest young talents groomed at Juve and has showcased excellent form for the youth teams.

Although promoted to the senior squad this season, he is struggling to secure playing time.

Recognising his need for game time, Juventus intended to send him to Frosinone, a club that has provided opportunities to many Bianconeri youngsters this term.

However, the defender was tempted to move to Roma after they expressed interest in his signature. He is expected to complete the transfer in a matter of hours.

Allegri was asked about the move, and he said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“We’ll see if it’s the best choice, it was made together with the club and the family. In the end the answers always come from the field.”

Juve FC Says

Huijsen shocked us by moving to Roma, but it will be interesting to see if he made the right choice.

Under Jose Mourinho, Roma is a strong team, and Huijsen will develop well under the Portuguese manager.

He knows the challenge for a place in their team will be harder than if he was at Frosinone, but he can play for them.