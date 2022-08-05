Max Allegri remains coy on Juventus’ pursuit of Leandro Paredes.

The midfielder is reportedly the Bianconeri’s top target, and rumours of his move to Turin have intensified following the recent injuries to Paul Pogba and Weston McKennie.

The midfielder remains one of the finest players at PSG, but the Parisians will happily sell him for a good fee.

Juve has now emerged as his main transfer target, and there have been continuous speculations that he would be their player by the end of the transfer window.

However, Allegri was asked directly about Juve’s pursuit of the Argentinian’s signature, and he said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“We have Locatelli, Rovella, many good players. I am happy like this.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri is smart and experienced enough to know it makes little sense to comment on the future of a player who is under contract at another club.

The Bianconeri can still add him to the squad, but until the transfer is agreed, and he signs for us, he is not our business.

Our current midfield has many options, but it might be too inexperienced to help us achieve our goals.

Hopefully, Paul Pogba will not have an injury-prone season because we need his experience in that spot.