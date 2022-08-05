Max Allegri remains coy on Juventus’ pursuit of Leandro Paredes.
The midfielder is reportedly the Bianconeri’s top target, and rumours of his move to Turin have intensified following the recent injuries to Paul Pogba and Weston McKennie.
The midfielder remains one of the finest players at PSG, but the Parisians will happily sell him for a good fee.
Juve has now emerged as his main transfer target, and there have been continuous speculations that he would be their player by the end of the transfer window.
However, Allegri was asked directly about Juve’s pursuit of the Argentinian’s signature, and he said, as quoted by Football Italia:
“We have Locatelli, Rovella, many good players. I am happy like this.”
Allegri is smart and experienced enough to know it makes little sense to comment on the future of a player who is under contract at another club.
The Bianconeri can still add him to the squad, but until the transfer is agreed, and he signs for us, he is not our business.
Our current midfield has many options, but it might be too inexperienced to help us achieve our goals.
Hopefully, Paul Pogba will not have an injury-prone season because we need his experience in that spot.
1 Comment
what is inexperience?
do you suddenly woke up one day and write articles like a 15yo journalist? of course not.
so every great writer taken small steps into the world of journalism 1st right?
if your senior kept saying oh you are inexperience? when are you going to get one?
rovella played in seri A for couple of season.
why we can trust vlahovic for 60M euro.
but can’t trust rovella and fagioli who brought cremonese to seri A last season???
thats sound like out of logic and irrasional.
you trust young player who can’t scores till vilar perosa for 60M, the debts it self haven’t paid over yet.
and rovella wanted by half of seri A team.
who want paredes? only allegri LOL