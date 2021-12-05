Allegri responds to questions about the investigation into Juventus

Max Allegri has insisted that the ongoing investigation into a number of Juventus transfer dealings isn’t affecting the players.

The Bianconeri has come under the microscope again for suspected accounting fraud in a capital gains case.

The severity has been reported differently, with some reports even suggesting the Bianconeri could be relegated from the Italian top flight.

However, Juve has maintained its innocence in the case and Allegri has now assured that his squad isn’t bothered by it.

His team has been on an inconsistent run of form and he says the club has given them assurances and they just have to win matches now.

“There is serenity, now we have to win games. I have nothing to say about the rest [the investigation], the club has already spoken and there are professionals who are working on the matter,” Allegri said as quoted by Football Italia.

“The club is giving us tranquillity,” the coach added.

Juve FC Says

The last thing our players need now is getting bothered by the ongoing investigation.

We have enough trouble trying to get back inside the top four already, and that would take a lot of work and concentration.

In the remaining games of this year, Juve needs to get maximum points from each one. Hopefully, some clubs above us would drop points and move us closer to the Champions League places before the new year.