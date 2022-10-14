Allegri responds to report players were against the retreat

Max Allegri has responded to reports that some Juventus players didn’t want to attend their retreat.

The Bianconeri are camped at the club until after their match against Torino this weekend.

The players were allowed to return home after they touched down from Israel. However, they were required to return prepared to stay until after the weekend derby.

Some reports yesterday claimed the squad was divided over the need for the retreat. But Allegri has explained there was no disagreement with the plan from anyone.

He said via Football Italia:

“It’s absolutely not true that somebody rejected to come.

“The team has never asked not to make the training retreat and it was a punishment. We returned [from Israel] on Wednesday at 6 pm, and we trained straight away. The following morning we were on the pitch at 10 am.

“We are focused on how to end this situation, the only way to do it is by getting a result.”

Juve FC Says

We are in bad shape now and unity will be important to get the team back in better form.

A house divided against itself cannot stand and the retreat would be a disaster if some players do not want it.

They need to beat Torino and if it will help them to achieve that, they should not turn it down.