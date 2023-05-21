Allegri responds to Szczęsny comments after Sevilla defeat

Juventus’ manager Max Allegri’ has responded to Wojciech Szczęsny’s comment about the disappointment of getting dumped out of the Europa League last week.

The Black and Whites were sent packing at the semi-final stage by Sevilla and it was a disappointing night in Seville.

Max Allegri’s men had been hopeful they would win the competition and stole a draw in the first leg in Turin.

However, they struggled in Spain and cannot say Sevilla did not deserve to win. Szczęsny did not want to accept the personal accolade he earned during the match because the team fell short.

However, Allegri has responded to the goalkeeper’s interview and says sometimes it is better not to talk immediately after agame.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“After the games, it would be better not to talk also because in hot weather, you can say inaccurate things because of emotions. We played well against Seville, we could avoid the goal but in football it can happen.“

Juve FC Says

The game against Sevilla ended in a serious disappointment and everyone felt different about the game and how the team performed.

We should not be surprised by the difference in opinion between the manager and goalkeeper, but the key thing is to stay focused and try to win our next game.