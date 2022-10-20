Allegri responds to the exit rumours surrounding Bonucci

Reports in recent days claim Juventus could sell Leonardo Bonucci in the January transfer window, suggesting the defender is no longer as important as he was before.

He remains the captain of the Bianconeri, but at 35, he can no longer play every game for Juve.

Max Allegri has been managing his minutes. Also, he struggles to stay fit enough to play more matches.

The rumours claim he could be reunited in London with Antonio Conte at Tottenham because they share a close bond.

Juve has not had a good season and Allegri still tinkers as he searches for his best starting XI.

However, the manager insists Bonucci is still a part of his plan even when the defender does not play.

He said via Football Italia:

“Leonardo is the team’s captain, a player with a personality who I must manage like everyone else.

“He is a crucial player, whether he plays or not. It’s a general path that involves everyone. At 35, you don’t have the energy as when you were 20.

“That’s true of every player reaching a certain age. I am lucky enough to have six defenders and I can rotate them. I am happy with Leo. He is a responsible man and an added value, whether he plays or not.”

Juve FC Says

Because Bonucci has been an ever-present in the current Juve team, when he doesn’t play, there would be speculations.

But if the team does poorly, the manager loses his job, so Allegri should be allowed to make the selections he knows will win matches.

We still need Bonucci because of his experience, but the club should not stand in his way if he asks to leave.