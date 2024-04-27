Juventus must win their game against AC Milan if they are serious about finishing this league term inside the top two.

The men in black and white are facing a direct rival, as Milan has overtaken them to occupy the second spot in the standings.

Juve was at the top of the standings earlier this year, but the Bianconeri are now struggling to get close to the second spot.

However, the match against Milan presents them with a chance to close the gap between both clubs, and Allegri admits that if they win, they will keep the race for the top two spots open.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“If we win tomorrow, we can have the opportunity to keep the competition alive until the end of the season.

“We would have the chance to win second place, which would be a wonderful thing. Tomorrow is always Juventus-Milan: it is an important match, good to play because it is a direct clash well-trained team with valuable players.”

Beating Milan will be far from easy, but we have a team that can achieve that feat and we trust our players to do a good job of making it happen.

That will definitely require them to step up their performances and play better than they have done over the last few weeks.