Allegri reveals Bonucci’s injury and Cuadrado’s playing role for the derby

Ahead of a difficult trip to Spain, Juventus will first have to earn three league points at the expense of their cross-town rivals.

The Bianconeri will play Villarreal away from home next Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16.

But for now, Max Allegri and his men are fully focused on the Derby della Mole which will be held on Friday night.

On Thursday, the manager held his customary pre-match press conference where he discussed all sort of matters related to the club.

Unfortunately, the Livorno native had some concerning news in store, revealing that Leonardo Bonucci is out with another injury.

The Italian veteran joins his compatriot Giorgio Chiellini on the treatment table, leaving Allegri with very few choices at the back.

“Bonucci will be out due to an injury in the calf. We will try to recover him by Tuesday,” said Allegri during his press conference according to Calciomercato.

The former Milan manager also revealed Juan Cuadrado’s playing position and an old advice from former Juventus manager Fabio Capello.

“Danilo is disqualified, Chiellini is also absent. Who plays at the back? Zakaria? perhaps… As for Cuadrado, he’ll play as a right-back.

“Bremer? Don’t make me talk about players from other clubs. Capello taught me that he didn’t like Redondo, then he came to Real Madrid and always relied on him. Our opinions changes once we train the players.”

Allegri also said that he’ll have some choices to make in midfield. One between Manuel Locatelli and Arthur will start in front of the defense, while Denis Zakaria and Weston McKennie compete for a spot on the right.