Allegri reveals four Juventus starters ahead of Sassuolo encounter

On Wednesday evening, Juventus are set to welcome Sassuolo at the Allianz Stadium for Matchday 10 of Serie A.

The Bianconeri are undefeated in their last six league matches, and they will be hoping to seal three points to remain in the chase for the top spots.

On Tuesday, Max Allegri held his pre-match press conference where he revealed the names of four of his starting players for the midweek encounter.

While the journalists tried to press the tactician to reveal more names, he rightfully preferred keep the rest for himself, while explaining why he left Federico Chiesa out of the starting lineup against Inter.

“Paulo Dybala and Federico Chiesa will play, so everybody is happy. You write and I make you happy,” said Allegri in a reference to his detractors in the media as translated by Football Italia.

“Chiesa is a top player, he’s played many games already. On Sunday, I was wrong, but I had read the game in a different way, with Kulusevski man-marking Brozovic.

“It’s not a problem if a player starts on the bench, there are many games. Chiesa didn’t go on the bench because he deserved it. I had read the game in a certain way. Eventually, when he was introduced, we needed more quality and he had a great impact.

“Will Morata start? Now you want too much, Perin will play in place of Szczesny and De Ligt returns [to the line-up]. Cuadrado can play with Morata, Dybala and Chiesa. Anything can happen.”

Juve FC say

This is a typical Allegri ploy by revealing some info without spilling too much. After getting some rest against Inter, de Ligt and Chiesa were always going to start on Wednesday, while revealing the goalkeeper’s identity doesn’t truly help the opposition in preparing for the match.

But the more significant info could be Dybala’s starting role. The Argentine made a strong impact after coming in as a substitute in the second half against the Nerazzurri and he appears to have regained his full fitness after recovering from his latest injury.