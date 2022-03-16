Allegri reveals how he settled Morata’s mind after Vlahovic arrived

Alvaro Morata wanted to leave Juventus in the winter transfer window after they signed Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina.

The Serbian striker is a much better goal converter, and he is also younger than the Spaniard.

It was clear Morata will no longer be considered the first choice at Juve and he needs to settle for a lesser role.

Although Juve has continued to use him with Max Allegri fielding the former Chelsea man on the left of a front-three, he was not so sure of his role at the club when Vlahovic arrived.

His manager then stepped up to settle his nerves by assuring him he has a role to play at the club.

The Livorno-born gaffer reveals what happened in a recent interview.

He said via Calciomercato: “It’s not that I manage him, it was only when Vlahovic was bought that I immediately called Alvaro and told him that he would not leave and would remain at Juve. Was this enough? Oh yes, I didn’t need much else, a few words and keywords”.

Morata remains one of the important players at the club even though he misses too many goals.

Now that the spotlight is on Vlahovic to score the goals and help Juventus become a top club again, the Spaniard will play with fewer expectations and help the club more.

Perhaps he could even earn a permanent transfer to Juve.