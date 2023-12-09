Juventus manager Max Allegri has revealed how his team confirmed their maturity in their game against Napoli last night.

The Bianconeri were in good form from the beginning of the match, but there were moments when Napoli threatened to score against them.

The game ended 1-0 in favour of Juve, but on at least one occasion, the Bianconeri conceded a disallowed goal.

Juve also had moments where they lost concentration, and Napoli had a glorious chance to score.

However, the Bianconeri always got back up and remained focused on winning the fixture.

After the match, Allegri admitted that his team showed maturity in those moments.

The gaffer said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“After the mistake on the counterattack by Kvaratskhelia the team didn’t get upset and this is a sign of maturity, as well as after Osimhen’s goal. We stayed in the game, the belief of a great team there is, there is a desire to demonstrate and improve.”

Juve FC Says

The game against Napoli was another tough test for the Bianconeri to face, and we passed superbly.

The players deserve credit for how hard they worked hard to win that game and we are confident they will earn even more similar victories in the coming weeks.