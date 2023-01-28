Allegri reveals how many minutes Pogba and Vlahovic can play against Monza

Max Allegri has given more details into the possibility of Paul Pogba and Dusan Vlahovic playing a role in Juventus’ match against Monza.

Pogba is set to make his competitive debut for the club after seven months, while Vlahovic has been out of action since November.

Both players have now worked their way back to full fitness and could play some minutes in the game against Monza.

However, Allegri insists they can only play for around half an hour in the fixture.

He said via Calciomercato:

“They are fine. They did good workouts, a good test the other day. Vlahovic is better than Pogba as a condition, if a player is summoned he can play. They don’t have 60 minutes in their legs, they’ll have 30 to say the least”.

Juve FC Says

Pogba and Vlahovic are two key men in the current Juventus squad who fans expect to help the club do big things.

Their absence in the last few months means the Bianconeri have not had their best players to help them win games.

This second half of the term is very important to the club and their return will make life much better for everyone in the group.