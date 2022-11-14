Allegri reveals how many points Juventus need to win the league

Max Allegri knows Juventus is now within touching distance of the Serie A top spot, but the gaffer is not getting carried away.

Juve has won their way into the Serie A top four after a poor start to this season.

They just beat Lazio 3-0 to extend their winning run to six games, but Napoli is still unbeaten and there are ten points between them and the Bianconeri.

Napoli will be worried about Juventus’ recent run of form, but Allegri believes the current leaders have done well and a team needs at least 90 points to win the league.

He said via Calciomercato:

“Napoli is having a championship of its own. We will now rest and see where we will be when we return from the break. Napoli travels to reach 53 at the end of the first round, with less than 90 points the championship is not won”.

Juve FC Says

We have improved our chances of winning the league with the win against Lazio, now we need to stay focused and work hard to achieve our goals.

After a terrible start, we are permitted to dream about winning the league now, but our players must know this is still very early in the season.

There are more than 20 more league games to play and now is not the time to celebrate.