Allegri reveals Juventus minimum target this season

Max Allegri insists finishing inside the top four is the minimum Juventus will do this season as he continues to ignore talk of chasing the Serie A title.

The Bianconeri have had an inconsistent season, but they have finally hit top form and won six consecutive matches before the World Cup break.

In their preparation to return, they have beaten Arsenal and Rijeka, with fans hoping they will keep winning on the return of competitive football in the new year.

Speaking after their 1-0 win against Rijeka yesterday, Allegri said via Football Italia:

“There are five important months ahead of us. The minimum objective is to finish in the top four, but also get as close as possible to Napoli, who are on quite a roll.

“Then there’s the Europa League and the Coppa Italia. It would be great to reach the end of the season with another 36 competitive matches played.”

Juve FC Says

We should be competing for the league title, but having made a poor start to the season, we must be realistic and not put too much pressure on our players.

The most important thing is that our players must stay focused and work hard to win enough games for us to successfully end this season.