Tomorrow, Juventus will take on Udinese at the Dacia Arena in their first official match of the 2023/24 season.

The Bianconeri will be determined to put the disappointments of last season behind and start their campaign on the right foot.

On Saturday, Juventus manager Max Allegri held his first pre-match press conference of the season.

The tactician discussed a host of topics while setting the club’s objectives for the new campaign.

“Good morning everyone and welcome back. From an emotional point of view, in the first match there is always curiosity on everyone’s part,” began the Livorno native as reported by TuttoJuve.

“It’s the beginning of the new season. These are the matches where the points count. Tomorrow begins a journey that will last until May 25”.

“First of all, when it comes to the market, the management takes care of it. The club is vigilant about what we have to do.

“I’m very happy with the squad I have available but above all with how the group is working.”

Allegri believes that securing a Champions League spot is the club’s primary target, but leaves the door open for a title challenge.

“We’ll see where we can get along the way. Because in any case, the team has ample room for improvement. We’ll have to be good to be in the Top four positions by April.

“I don’t know if being out of Europe is an advantage or a disadvantage. We’ll see. Technically, it changes the way we work because we’ll play once a week and we’ll have more time to prepare for the matches.

“But let’s forget that not playing in the Champions League sparks bitterness and displeasure because the club is used to participating in the competition. Moreover, we had secured a Top Four finish on the pitch.”

The 56-year-old also heaps praise on new Juventus technical director Cristiano Giuntoli, describing their relationship as excellent.

“I have an excellent rapport with the director, both with him and with Giovanni Manna. They are working well.

“Giuntoli is an important figure in the company and has settled in well. He has found an excellent working group.”

Allegri also expects an improved campaign from Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic who are now overcoming their physical issues.

“I have already said it several times, the real Federico is now back. Now he has a different leg, you can also see from how his legs are structured this season.

“As for Dusan, he had his ups and downs because he too had groin problems. Now he’s better, but perhaps not 100% yet because he missed the first part of the pre-season.

“Then we have Milik, also Kean who unfortunately won’t be available tomorrow due to a knock.

“Let’s not forget about Yildiz. He’s a player who comes from the youth sector but he’s a really good prospect. So I’m satisfied with my attacking options.”

The manager also offered some updates on the physical conditions of Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli.

“I’m happy with Paul’s progress over the last few days and in the practice match and for the 40 minutes he played the other day.

“He’s a player who is different from the others. Unfortunately, he suffered an injury last year and comes from a practically inactive year and a half.

“Having him available would be a great advantage for us. Perhaps he can start by playing 20-30 minutes. Hopefully he won’t have any more hitches and that his condition will improve”.

“Fagioli has trained well and is ready to be available but I have to decide who to play in midfield.

“As for the flanks, I have four players (Kostic, Cambiaso, Iling-Junior and Weah) vying for two places. This afternoon, I will evaluate them.

“Since it will be the first match, the substitutions will be important. It will be very hot so we will all have to be ready.

“We’ll see if Pogba will go with us to Udine.”