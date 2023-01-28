cuadrado
Allegri reveals Juventus options in McKennie’s absence

January 28, 2023 - 11:00 pm

Juventus has reached an agreement with Leeds United over the sale of Weston McKennie, who will join the Premier League club on an initial loan deal.

The midfielder has struggled to make an impact at Juve even though he often plays for the club.

Max Allegri has continued to field him, but he gets more anonymous in matches than makes as much impact as everyone would have wanted.

The midfielder will now complete the season in England, but how will Juventus replace him in the squad?

Allegri said via Calciomercato:

“If McKennie were to leave, we have Cuadrado, De Sciglio and Soulé who can play as an outsider. We will change the set-up if needed. Nobody will come”.

Juve FC Says

Although McKennie got a lot of playing time in recent weeks, the midfielder is not a player Juve cannot do without, so we have replacements for him.

Hopefully, anyone who steps up to take the American’s place on the team will be ready to deliver even better performances.

McKennie will likely be more comfortable in England and we back him to do well to make Leeds sign him permanently.

That will be the ideal situation for the club and the player because he will struggle to play if he returns to Turin.

