Allegri reveals Juventus’ target for the season

Max Allegri has revealed that Juventus wants to win the Scudetto title again in this campaign.

The Bianconeri have not won any of the last two, after clinching the previous nine.

The last campaign saw them finish 4th on the league table, the spot they finished the 2020/2021 campaign under Andrea Pirlo.

The Bianconeri have responded to that by bringing Paul Pogba back to the club and adding Angel di Maria to their squad.

More signings will be made before this window closes, and Allegri will want his team to have as much depth as possible to execute their matches.

Speaking ahead of their tour of the USA, the Bianconeri gaffer said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juventus had a year in which we didn’t even win a trophy. The grafts of Pogba, Di Maria, Gatti, the recovery of Chiesa and McKennie will help this team to be more competitive. Winning is not easy, but we have to do everything to bring the championship home and do very well in the Champions League.”

Juve FC Says

As arguably the biggest club in Italy, Juve has to be challenging for the league title every year.

The last campaign was very disappointing as we failed to win any competition.

It is not a good record on Allegri’s CV, and we expect him to do something about it.

He now has a much stronger squad to work with, and we expect him to deliver the goods.