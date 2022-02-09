Allegri reveals Kaio Jorge’s choice and names two starters for tomorrow

Following their recent win over Hellas Verona, Juventus will be hoping to maintain their positive run when they host Sassuolo on Thursday. The two clubs will battle it out for a spot in the Coppa Italia Semi Finals.

As usual, Max Allegri held his pre-match press conference on the day prior to the encounter.

While the journalists were eager to learn the names of the some of the players who will start tomorrow, the Livorno native was a bit reluctant in that regard.

The tactician named only two starters for tomorrow’s match. Mattia Perin who will start in goal, and Leonardo Bonucci who returns from an injury layoff.

As for the attack, Allegri admitted that one of his three main strikers (Dusan Vlahovic, Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala) could be given some rest.

“One of them could rest, I need to assess Vlahovic,” said the manager as quoted by Ilbianconero.com via Football Italia.

“Kaio Jorge could start the game, but we need to bear in mind that the match could still long with extra time and penalty shootout. There are five substitutions that will be important.

“Sassuolo play well technically, they lost the last game 4-0, so they’ll be looking for revenge,” the coach continued.

“We need a serious performance which would help us to prepare for the match against Atalanta.

“Everyone is available apart from Chiellini and [Federico] Bernardeschi, who should return on Friday. [Moise] Kean is suspended and Bonucci and Perin will start tomorrow. The Coppa Italia is one of our targets.

“I haven’t decided on the line-up yet, but the most important game is the next one, so we’ll field the best possible formation.”

The Juventus boss also revealed that Kaio could have joined Sassuolo last month, but opted to remain in Turin.

“Kaio Jorge had the opportunity to join Sassuolo to get more playing time, but he decided to stay here. I am happy. He is improving and tomorrow, I will decide if he will start.”