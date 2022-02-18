Allegri reveals Pellegrini turned down moves away from Juventus in January

Max Allegri has revealed that Luca Pellegrini has the chance to leave Juventus at the January transfer window, but the left-back stayed at the club to fight for a place on the team.

Pellegrini has been chosen to start ahead of the more experienced Alex Sandro in some matches this season.

The Brazilian seems to be on his way out of the club, and Juve is probably grooming the young Italian to take over from him.

However, Sandro remains an important option to Allegri and Danilo can also play in that full-back position.

This means it is probably best Pellegrini joins another club where he can play regularly.

However, Allegri says he stayed to fight for his place on the team.

The Juve gaffer said via Calciomercato: “I’m very happy, he had the transfer market in January but he chose to stay. After a few problems, he got back in shape and is now reliable.”

Juve FC Says

Staying put at Juve is a clear sign that Pellegrini sees his long-term future at the club.

The left-back has been improving in his recent matches, and he would look to learn as much as he can from Sandro before the former Porto man leaves the club.

If he does well in the remaining part of the season, he could become the club’s first choice by next season.