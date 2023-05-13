Allegri reveals Perin will start against Cremonese and other Juventus team news

Max Allegri has revealed Mattia Perin will be in goal when Juventus takes on Cremonese this weekend.

The Bianconeri return to domestic action after their Europa League semi-final against Sevilla on Thursday.

They want to win the Europa League, but they must also secure a place in the top four in Serie A.

This requires them to win their remaining games of the season and Allegri will want all his best men to be fit for the rest of the season.

Ahead of the game against Cremona, the gaffer reveals Perin will be in goal and Gleison Bremer is fit again.

“[Mattia] Perin will play, Gleison Bremer is fit, Rabiot has trained separately like all those who played on Thursday, but he will be there,” the coach confirmed via Football Italia.

“We can’t think about Thursday, tomorrow is the most important game and we have to beat Cremonese.”

We need to beat Cremona and we will be smart not to underrate them in any way.

They are struggling in the league, but at this stage of the season, any team can earn a win and we must be very respectful of the opponent.

We are yet to secure the top four spot, so we have something to play for in this match.