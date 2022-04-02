Allegri reveals some of his choices ahead of Juventus-Inter

This weekend, all eyes will be on the major showdown between Juventus and Inter which will take place at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday. With one point separating the two arch rivals, this promises to be a thrilling affair.

The Nerazzurri and the Bianconeri are respectively third and fourth in the Serie A standings, but they are both hoping for a win that reignites their Scudetto hopes.

On Saturday, Max Allegri held his customary pre-match press conference, revealing some of the names that will start in tomorrow’s match.

Thankfully for the Old Lady, the injury crisis has finally eased up, and the manager now has more options at his disposal.

The former Milan and Cagliari tactician revealed that Alex Sandro should get the nod at left-back after returning from injury.

However, Allegri wants to keep everyone guessing when it comes to his choices in the middle of the park.

“We’ll see how it goes tomorrow, today I can say we’re doing well. We’ve got Chiellini back, Bonucci will be on the bench but he’s still behind, Zakaria and Alex Sandro are back. So we’re almost all fit and able,” said the Juventus manager as translated by Football Italia.

“Alex Sandro will start. Zakaria? I have to see. Chiellini is fine and will play. Bernardeschi could be a starter, he’s recovered and feeling better.”

The reporters asked the manager to comment on Paulo Dybala’s future, and he offered a diplomatic response.

“Arrivabene has spoken clearly, I have spoken today. Once you’ve made your choices, they remain those. I don’t think this is the first case of a player changing clubs, there are others who expire.”