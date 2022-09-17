Allegri reveals some of his starting lineup for the Monza match

Max Allegri has revealed that Mattia Perin will start in goal when Juventus faces Monza and other first-team players that will be in the starting XI.

The Bianconeri manager has come under pressure following his team’s poor performances in their recent matches.

Monza has had a bad season and they are currently at the bottom of the Serie A table.

This makes them the whipping boys of the competition and Juve should beat them, but their poor form means they can hardly be trusted.

Allegri has now revealed some of the players that will feature in the game.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Alex Sandro, Locatelli and Rabiot out? Yes, that surely, they will not be called up. Tomorrow Szczesny is available, not 100% because he still has a foot discomfort and plays Perin.

“Di Maria will return from the first minute tomorrow, I have to consider whether to let Kean or Kostic play.

“The team is doing well. Physical condition too: after the 1-1 draw with Benfica, the team had a reaction. We need to perceive the danger more.”

Juve FC Says

Beating Monza is now a must and we cannot be the only team they will beat or the second side they will earn a point against.

However, their change of manager could breathe new life into their season and make them one hard opponent to face.