Allegri reveals starting goalkeeper against Verona, vice-captain and winter plans

Ahead of Juve’s midweek trip to Verona, Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri held his pre-match press conference on Wednesday to discuss the club’s penultimate match of 2022.

The manager said that his players must put Sunday’s victory over Inter behind them and shift their focus towards their next opponents.

The Livorno native offered some insights regarding the physical conditions of some of his players, while also revealing that Mattia Perin will start in goal, giving Wojciech Szczesny a breather.

“Perin will play tomorrow. Those who certainly recovered are Paredes and Kean, but I don’t know if they will play from the start or not,” revealed Allegri during his press conference as reported by Calciomercato.

“Di Maria has to put minutes in his legs, then Vlahovic, McKennie and Chiesa must be evaluated.

“Vlahovic is suffering from a tendon problem, he has an inflammation. Yesterday he tried to train. If he’s available, he’ll play.”

Allegri also touched on the subject of the vice-captain, as Danilo sported the armband in Leonardo Bonucci’s absence against Inter, despite the presence of Juan Cuadrado and Alex Sandro.

“The other night I spoke with Cuadrado, who is right behind Bonucci in the hierarchy. Juan has been a little too nervous lately, refs haven’t been whistling fouls in his favor.

“I told him that Danilo is more serene at the moment. Juan accepted the choice, Alex also liked the idea. But the captain remains Bonucci when he plays”

“The other day Mandzukic said a sentence that must be carved on the walls. When you play you shouldn’t think about scoring but about winning.

“Milik made himself available, he is in a good condition. He’s scoring less at the moment, but I’m very happy with him.”

Finally, the coach revealed the club’s schedule for the extended winter break which will begin on November 14 and last until the beginning of January.

“We will work until November 18 with the remaining players, then we will be back on December 6 and prepare with friendlies until the 23rd.

“After Christmas, we will resume with those who come back from the World Cup depending on when they finish.”