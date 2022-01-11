Allegri reveals surprising starter ahead of Italian Super Cup clash

On Wednesday night, Juventus and Inter will lock horns at the San Siro Stadium for the Italian Super Cup fixture, as both sides hope to lift their first trophy of the season.

The Bianconeri will be without Federico Chiesa who sustained a season-ending ACL injury during the Roma clash last Sunday.

Moreover, Max Allegri will miss the services of the suspended Juan Cuadrado and Matthijs de Ligt, while Leonardo Bonucci and Danilo are yet to fully recover from their injuries.

Nonetheless, the Livorno native revealed yet another absentee which will force him to make a change between the posts.

Wojciech Szczesny was the hero on Sunday thanks to his crucial spot kick save, but the Pole will be unavailable on Wednesday as he’s yet to receive his green pass.

Apparently, the former Arsenal man took his first vaccination dose less than two weeks ago, so Mattia Perin will start in his stead.

“Some players won’t recover, Bonucci will be available, but he can’t play for 90 minutes, Alex Sandro has recovered, Danilo will return next week,” Allegri said at his pre-match press conference on Tuesday as translated by Football Italia.

“Mattia Perin will start in goal as Szczesny still doesn’t have the Green Pass. All the players are vaccinated, but Tek was the last one and he will arrive at the stadium at the last moment, so he will go on the bench.”